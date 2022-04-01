BREAKING: Will Smith Resigns From Academy, Says ‘The List of Those I Have Hurt is Long’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The news comes less than a week after the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock on-stage after he made a bald joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the aftermath of the slap, Smith has resigned form the Academy. The actor said in a statement he was walking away, as his actions were “inexcusable.”

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” Smith said. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

The Academy accepted the resignation. According to The Hollywood Reporter:

Smith’s resignation means he can no longer vote for the Oscars — but he can still be nominated for future Academy Awards, attend future ceremonies and keep the statue he won. But the Academy’s formal review will continue.

The Academy announced earlier this week that it was considering disciplinary action against Smith. That action included the potential for expulsion.

Smith’s reported resignation comes days after he apologized to Rock on Instagram.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” Smith wrote. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Will Packer, one of the producers for Sunday’s Oscars, told ABC News in an interview on Good Morning America Friday LAPD officers wanted to arrest Smith after the show.

“[Police] were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment. They said, ‘We will go get [Smith], we are prepared,’” Packer said. “‘We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him.’”

Rock was reportedly not interested in pursuing charges against Smith.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com