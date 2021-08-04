Olivia Rodrigo Reveals it was ‘Really Hard’ to Watch Fans ‘Dissect’ Her Love Life

Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about people’s obsession with her love life, admitting that it’s been “really hard” to see fans “dissect” her relationships.

In an interview for the September issue of GQ, Rodrigo shared that she tries to avoid social media, as TikTok users often scrutinize her private life.

“So much fandom plays out online now and obviously that’s been huge for you. But then the flip side of that is there are these massive groups of people overanalyzing every move you make,” said GQ’s Gabriella Paiella. “How do you work through things like that?”

Paiella was likely referencing her public relationship, and subsequent breakup, with her HSMTMTS co-star Joshua Bassett — who Rodrigo’s album is rumored to be about.

“I try not to look at stuff like that, to be completely honest. I like to think that if there’s actually something that I should know about, my team would tell me,” Rodrigo replied. “It was really hard for me to watch people on TikTok and stuff that dissects my 17-year-old love life. That was really weird. But again, I think I understood the curiosity. It doesn’t affect me; it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t affect my songwriting and my life.”

While not so explicitly, Rodrigo has decried her life in the spotlight before.

In her hit “Brutal” — the first song in her studio album Sour — Rodrigo admits she wants to “quit” her job, lamenting her status as an “exploited” popstar:

I’m so insecure, I think That I’ll die before I drink And I’m so caught up in the news Of who likes me and who hates you And I’m so tired that I might Quit my job, start a new life And they’d all be so disappointed ‘Cause who am I, if not exploited?

