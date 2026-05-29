CNN Doc Deems It ‘Unimaginable’ That White House Still Hasn’t Released Trump’s Exam Results

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner blasted the White House’s continued refusal to release the results of President Donald Trump’s Tuesday physical exam, calling the lack of transparency “unimaginable” in a Friday report from the network.

On Tuesday, Trump spent multiple hours at Walter Reed National Medical Center for his third routine physical since the start of his second term, posting on Truth Social afterwards, “Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY.”

But days later, the White House still has not released an official summary of the results, despite previous indications from a Trump official that one would be forthcoming “in the next day or so.” CNN noted that the results of Trump’s previous two exams this term were released within 48 hours.

“It’s unimaginable to me that the White House would not release a statement about the president’s health — even the most basic statement,” said Reiner. “It’s going to really spark concerns about the president’s fitness for office if the White House refuses to disclose his medical report.”

“It would imply that there is information they don’t want the public to hear,” he added. “It intensifies the distrust in their transparency.”

The White House refused CNN’s request for comment.

During a CNN appearance on Tuesday, Reiner pointed to several instances in which Trump has appeared to fall asleep in public.

“The president has severe daytime somnolence,” he said. “He falls asleep very often. He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and there was concern yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances.”

He also mentioned Trump’s “visible health concerns,” like the bruising on his hands, which the White House has attempted to explain as the result of too many handshakes.

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