Senator Tuberville Complains American Men Are Wearing ‘All This European Stuff’

During a Friday appearance on Fox News’ The Will Cain Show, Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) complained that American men are now too often wearing “all this European stuff.”

“There is a real ‘men’ problem for Democrats,” said Fox News’ Will Cain.

“Well, first of all, the Democrats have left the building,” said Tuberville, who is also the Republican nominee for governor in Alabama.

He continued:

They’re now called the socialist, globalist Democrats, and it’s just unfortunate. They’ve left their base, Will. They’ve left their base of middle-class and union workers, and now, their new girlfriend is illegal aliens and women. They think all women are gonna vote for ’em, and I see it every day on the Senate floor. You know, men are just second thoughts, and it’s just unfortunate. That’s not what this country is about.

“What you’re left with when you have treated men like this for so long,” said Cain, “you’re left with guys like [the Democratic candidate for a Texas U.S. Senate seat] James Talarico.”

Tuberville responded, with fashion top of mind:

Oh, yeah. Just look at the clothes that men wear now. Uh, all this European stuff. We’re becoming a European country here in America. But that’s not really gonna happen. Men are still hard-nosed in this country. They’re gonna stay that way. This Talarico guy, I don’t know where he comes from. He comes from a different planet. He’s not the type of person that I’d like to hang out with, or really anybody down here in the South would like to hang out with, but we have a huge problem. We have an identity problem that the Democrats want to distinguish good versus evil, and they think everybody on the Republican side’s evil. Men, women, no matter what. So, they’re trying to get women to come to their side.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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