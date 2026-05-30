Nancy Mace Post Claiming Her Opponent Doesn’t Have Trump’s Endorsement Ages Like Milk in a Sauna

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) tried to will into existence an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

It did not work.

Mace is running for governor of South Carolina and was hoping to score the backing of Trump, whose endorsements in Republican primaries have boosted candidates over the past several election cycles. The gubernatorial field is a crowded one and includes Mace, Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, Attorney General Alan Wilson, businessman Rom Reddy, and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, all of whom are polling within six points of one another ahead of the June 9 primary. The top three candidates, which include Evette but not Mace, are separated by less than a point.

On Friday morning, Mace took to social media, where she apparently reacted to some rumblings about a looming Trump endorsement of Evette.

“Pamela Evette is NOT ENDORSED by DONALD TRUMP,” Mace wrote. “Do not believe her LIES.”

Pamela Evette is NOT ENDORSED by DONALD TRUMP. Do not believe her LIES. pic.twitter.com/2vP1E3T5M8 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 29, 2026

The post contains an AI-generated video of Trump and Mace giving the thumbs up.

Hours later, the congresswoman got some bad news, as Trump endorsed Evette.

“Pam Evette is a good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and will be a terrific Governor of South Carolina,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “Pam has my Complete and Total Endorsement — SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

“I am deeply honored to receive President @realDonaldTrump ’s Complete and Total Endorsement for Governor of South Carolina,” Evette responded. “Thank you, Mr. President.”

The attention-seeking Mace has run afoul of Trump on a few occasions. Most notably, she was one of a handful of House Republicans to sign a discharge petition that forced a vote on a bill to compel the Department of Justice to release its files about deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

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