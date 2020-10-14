Popstar Demi Lovato had a few messages for President Donald Trump in her new single Commander in Chief — a protest song whose every lyric powerfully calls out and criticizes the president.

“Commander in Chief, honestly/If I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep,” Lovato sang in the chorus, alluding to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Seriously, do you even know the truth?/We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying/While you line your pockets deep/Commander in Chief/How does it feel to still be able to breathe?”

In a recent interview, the singer clarified the song’s lyrics are not meant to stoke division, but instead are an attempt to keep her fans engaged in politics and to encourage them to vote in this year’s presidential election.

“We were taught when we were young/If we fight for what’s right, there won’t be justice for just some/Won’t give up, stand our ground/We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down/Loud and proud, best believe/We’ll still take a knee.” Lovato continued, referencing the president’s decision to hide in a bunker while Americans were protesting outside the White House.

The singer announced the song’s release on her Instagram page on Tuesday night by posting a photo of herself wearing a black face mask that says “VOTE” on it.

Lovato has also been posting short clips of her music video to Instagram and Twitter — which show depleted and fed up Americans lip-syncing the popstar’s lyrics — teasing fans before the full video drops on Wednesday night.

Lovato will perform the premiere of Commander in Chief at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night at 8 pm ET.

