Pete Davidson Scolds Kanye in Text Messages to ‘Stop Being a Little Internet B*tch Boy’, Brags About Being in Bed With Kim

The Pete Davidson vs. Kanye West feud raged on this weekend, with Saturday Night Live writer Dave Sirus posting screenshots of a text message spat between Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend and ex-husband.

Sirus posted the screenshots on his Instagram account with the caption “*A message from Pete*” on Sunday, and Page Six confirmed the images’ authenticity. The conversation veers wildly between Davidson seeming to offer support for West and then taking a more antagonistic tone.

“Yo it’s Skete,” the texts began, with Davidson referring to himself with the nickname West uses for him. “Can you please take a second and calm down.”

Davidson continued with praise for Kardashian, calling her “literally the best mother I’ve ever met” and telling West “[w]hat she does for those kinds is amazing and you are so fucking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” A significant portion of West’s public comments criticizing Davidson and Kardashian has centered around the rapper’s disagreements with Kardashian over the custody arrangements for their four children. West made multiple posts on his own Instagram account Sunday on this subject, as well as complaining about TikTok posts and the children not being allowed to attend his Sunday Service performance.

“I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet,” Davidson wrote. “Grow the fuck up.”

“Oh you using profanity,” West replied. “Where are you right now?”

“In bed with your wife,” Davidson shot back, along with a shirtless selfie of himself in bed holding up a peace sign and sticking his tongue out.

“Happy to see you’re out of the hospital and rehab,” West wrote.

“Same here,” Davidson replied, striking a more conciliatory tone. “It’s wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it.”

The next text, however, dialed up the drama again. “I’m in [Los Angeles] for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk,” wrote Davidson. “You don’t scare me bro[.] Your actions are so pussy and embarrassing[.] It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily.”

West wrote that Davidson was “more than welcome to come to Sunday Service.”

Davidson replied that he preferred to meet after Sunday Service and the Saints game, and invited West to meet him at his hotel. “[W]e can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man.”

“What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life,” Davidson added. “Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you.”

West repeated that Davidson should meet him at Sunday Service.

Davidson responded with a long series of texts:

This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for pictures and press. Which is obviously all you care about

My offer stands

I wish you’d man up for once in your life

Let me help you man

I struggle with mental stuff too

It’s not an easy journey

You don’t have to feel this way anymore

There’s no shame in having a little help

You’ll be so happy and at peace

You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me

I’ve stopped SNL from talking about or making fun of you which they’ve wanted to do for months

I’ve stopped stand up comedians from doing bits about you cause I don’t want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there

I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth

But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being nice

The screenshots end there and it’s unknown if or how West replied, but as mentioned above, he has continued to post multiple images and video messages on his Instagram account throughout the day Sunday.

Shortly before this article was published, West deleted all his Sunday posts from his Instagram account.

