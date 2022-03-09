Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Pete Davidson Romance, Kanye West’s Social Media Attacks

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on both her relationship with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson and Kanye West’s constant social media attacks.

“I have not filmed with him,” Kardashian said of Davidson while discussing her upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, in a recent interview with Variety.

“And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

The comment marks the first time Kardashian has spoken publicly about her new beau, despite the fact that paparazzi have been following the couple around since they were first spotted together in October 2021.

Davidson had previously confirmed his relationship with Kardashian in a February interview with People, publicly referring to the reality star as his girlfriend for the first time.

While Davidson will not be featured in the first season of the upcoming Hulu series, Kardashian promised that viewers would discover “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

“I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it,” she added.

Kardashian also addressed the recent — and relentless — social media attacks West, now legally known as Ye, has been launching at Davidson amid his divorce from Kardashian.

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” she said. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately.”

She went on to say that she would not “ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show,” adding, “That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

“I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other,” she added.

“And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

