R. Kelly’s Doctor Confirms Singer Had Herpes Since at Least 2007, Bolsters Prosecutors’ Claim that He Knowingly Infected People

R. Kelly’s doctor of 25 years took the stand during his trial on Thursday, confirming that the singer has been aware of his genital herpes diagnosis since at least 2007.

The R&B singer has been on trial in a Brooklyn courtroom since Wednesday, where prosecutors labeled him a “predator” and alleged that he knowingly infected people with genital herpes — a claim bolstered by Kelly’s own personal physician.

Dr. Kris McGrath, a Chicago-based physician, testified that he has been treating the singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, since 1994 and suspected he had genital herpes beginning in June 2000.

While Kelly’s lab test for the virus came back negative in 2000, McGrath claimed he “did not conclude that he did not have herpes,” as the test can sometimes give false results.

McGrath even told Kelly to “inform your sexual partners so they can make a decision whether or not to have sex with you,” as health laws in 37 states, including New York and Illinois, criminalize exposing others with HIV and/or STIs without informing them of one’s own diagnosis.

McGrath further confirmed that he recommended Kelly take Valtrex to control any herpes outbreaks, adding that Kelly would request refills “so often that I had memorized the number to that Walgreens.”

According to medical records provided by prosecutors in court, Kelly has been prescribed Valtrex since March 2007, and has had a confirmed history of genital herpes since 2011.

On Wednesday, one of Kelly’s alleged victims, named Jerhonda Pace, testified that the singer sexually abused her in 2009 when she was just 16, and that she ultimately developed genital herpes. Kelly never informed her he was infected with the disease himself.

“It is difficult to prove because it is not easy to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knew he was infected when the sexual intercourse took place,” Roger Canaff, a former assistant district attorney in New York City, told CNN. “However, testimony from a doctor who was treating Kelly is damning evidence. It shows that, as far back as 2007, Kelly knew he had a venereal disease. If it can be proven that he knew, and that he continued to have sexual intercourse, then the offense can be proven against him.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com