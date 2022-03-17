Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Rejects Dolly Parton’s Request to Remove Herself from Running

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has rejected Dolly Parton’s request to take herself out of the running as a 2022 nominee.

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” the official Rock Hall Twitter account stated Thursday. “In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.”

The statement goes on to highlight Rock & Roll’s “deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music,” adding, “It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture.”

“Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed,” it continued. “Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

The statement went on to explain that all 17 nominations for the 2022 class have already been sent out to Rock Hall’s 1,200 general ballot voters, clarifying that all, including Parton, will remain “for consideration for induction at our ceremony.”

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” the statement concluded.

The Rock Hall’s tweet came after Parton, who was nominated for induction for the first time this year, took to Twitter on Monday morning to share that she doesn’t believe she has “earned” the nomination.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she wrote. “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy.”

While Parton attempted to decline the nomination, she said it has inspired her to “put out a hopefully great” Rock album in the future, adding that it’s something she’s “always wanted to do.”

“My husband is a total rock’n’roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one,” she wrote. “I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Good luck!”

Others who were nominated for the first time include Beck, Duran Duran, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest.

Parton has turned down forms of recognition in the past, as she twice declined a Presidential Medal of Freedom from the Trump administration.

“I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the Covid,” she said during an interview on NBC’s Today Show.

Parton added that she has since heard from President Joe Biden about the award, but still might not accept it as she famously avoids taking any form of political stance.

“Now I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics, so I’m not sure,” she said.

Read the complete list of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees below:

Beck Pat Benatar Kate Bush DEVO Duran Duran Eminem Eurythmics Judas Priest Fela Kuti MC5 New York Dolls Dolly Parton Rage Against the Machine Lionel Richie Carly Simon A Tribe Called Quest Dionne Warwick

