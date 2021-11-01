Rust Cinematographer Hayna Hutchins’ Final Words On Set Revealed After Fatal Shooting

Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ final words have been revealed.

Hutchins was killed last week while filming in New Mexico after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun, fatally shooting the cinematographer and also injuring director Joel Souza.

“That was no good,” Hutchins reportedly said hours before her death. “That was no good at all.”

A crew member also told the Los Angeles Times that they were “looking right at her” when she was shot, adding, “I could see an exit wound that immediately started pouring blood and that’s when [people screamed] ‘She’s shot!’ and everything went crazy.”

Baldwin, who fired the prop gun, allegedly kept repeating, “What the fuck just happened?” following the shooting and confirmed to police that he had “never been handed a live weapon” before this incident.

The actor has also addressed the shooting publicly multiple times, releasing a statement on Twitter a day after Hutchins was pronounced dead:

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

He also spoke out on camera for the first time this Saturday, telling paparazzi in Vermont that Hutchins was his friend.

“She was my friend,” Baldwin said. “The day I arrived in Sante Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director…We were a very, very well-oiled crew, shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

At a press conference last Wednesday, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters that the projectile that killed Hutchins was a live round, also confirming that other live rounds were recovered as evidence from the set.

Another L.A. Times report claimed that there were three accidental gun discharges on the Rust set prior to Hutchins’ death, A-camera first assistant Lane Luper telling the outlet that budget concerns were prioritized over safety concerns.

