‘She Was My Friend,’ Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for First Time After Halyna Hutchins’ Death

Actor Alec Baldwin spoke out on camera for the first time on Saturday, following the shooting accident on the set of Rust, which injured the film director, Joel Souza, and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“She was my friend,” Baldwin told paparazzi in Vermont. “The day I arrived in Sante Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director…We were a very, very well-oiled crew, shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

Baldwin appeared with his wife, Hilaria, who tried to brush off those asking questions in the video.

“Her name is Halyna,” Hilaria said. “If you’re spending this much time waiting for us you should know her name.”

Baldwin said he is “in constant contact” with Hutchins’ husband because he is “very worried about his family and his kid.”

He reiterated multiple times that he cannot comment on the investigation as it is ongoing, but is “eagerly awaiting for the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded.”

Although Baldwin called the accident “a one in a trillion event,” and said he would support reforms for handling guns in the film industry.

“It’s urgent that you understand I’m not an expert in this field,” he said. “So whatever other people decide is the best way to go in terms of protecting people’s safety on film sets I’m all in favor of and I will cooperate with that in any way that I can.”

Watch above, via YouTube

