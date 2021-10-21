Alec Baldwin Reportedly Discharged Prop Gun That Killed Cinematographer, Injured Director on Movie Set

Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his movie Rust that killed one and injured another, according to authorities.

During filming in New Mexico Thursday night, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured when “a prop firearm was discharged” by Baldwin.

Santa Fe County New Mexico Sheriff confirms tonight actor Alec Baldwin shot two people today on a movie set with a prop firearm that would normally be loaded with blanks. A 42 yr old woman, the director of photography – is dead. The film’s director is hospitalized #alecbaldwin pic.twitter.com/JbwNw9nZJP — Todd McDermott (@wpbf_todd) October 22, 2021

Hutchins was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Souza is in critical condition.

A spokesperson on set told The Hollywood Reporter, “There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.”

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Baldwin “was questioned by investigators late Thursday and was seen by a New Mexican reporter and photographer in tears.”

Authorities said the investigation is active and no charges have been filed yet.

