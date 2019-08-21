comScore

Sean Spicer Joining Dancing With the Stars Draws Serious Criticism: ‘Shameful’

By Josh FeldmanAug 21st, 2019, 3:59 pm

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is joining Dancing With the Stars because why not, but there’s been a lot of serious backlash to the idea.

And in a rare twist, it appears even the host of the show kind of agrees. As we reported earlier, Tom Bergeron made it abundantly clear he was hoping this season would be a respite from politics and avoid any divisive guests of any political stripe. Yet here we are.

New York Times TV critic James Poniewozik panned the decision and said DWTS shouldn’t be “helping Sean Spicer dry-clean his reputation”:

I know it’s not as if ABC just hired Sean Spicer to anchor the evening news. I know I might sound like a humorless scold for attacking the stunt-casting of a silly reality show.

But that’s just the point. To treat Spicer, and his reason for notoriety, as a harmless joke is to whitewash the harm of what he did, which was to say things so absurdly false that he invited his political side to join him in denying their own eyeballs, to encourage people to believe that facts don’t matter if they hurt your team.

Variety‘s Caroline Framke wrote that “casting Sean Spicer on a show marked by ‘kitschy charm’ (as Bergeron put it) isn’t harmless. It only helps to re-contextualize his place in American history as a ridiculous oddity rather than the loathsome truth of his ascendance.”

And they’re far from the only ones bothered by this:

