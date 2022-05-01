MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter on Sunday after rejoining the platform just hours prior.

Lindell was originally booted off Twitter in the wake of Jan. 6 “for repeated violations of the company’s policy on election misinformation.”

Lindell confirmed the account suspended was indeed created by him during an interview with RSBN at a Nebraska ‘Save America’ rally.

“That was my account, let me just tell you what happened,” Lindell said, adding that multiple fake accounts were made in his name last week. “They let people put up fake accounts, so what I did today — I had lawyers get those accounts taken down — so what I did today, right on the way here, I did it, I had my account put up @MikeJLindell.”

“And I did a video on my airplane that said ‘hey you guys, this is really me, everything else is fake,'” Lindell continued. “It got up and within about an hour, got up to about 56,00 followers in an hour, and ol’ Jack Dorsey [Twitter’s former CEO] took it down.”

According to Raw Story, Lindell’s new account was active for about two hours before it was banned.

“Hello everybody, I’M BACK ON TWITTER,” Lindell posted shortly before noon. “My only account is @MikeJLindell! Please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD.”

A Twitter spokesperson told the Daily Beast Sunday afternoon that the new account had been “permanently suspended for violation the Twitter Rules on ban evasion.”

During the RSBN interview, Lindell said he would share “what all” he told Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo (who formerly worked at Mediaite.)

“Here’s the answer I gave Zach and I’ll give it to the rest of the country: What a shame. We need to melt down the voting machines and turn them into prison bars. Jack Dorsey should be the first one in line.”

