CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten declared on Saturday that President Donald Trump is getting the “worst polls ever for any president” when it comes to inflation.

On CNN’s Table for Five, panelists, including Enten, reacted to Trump saying that rising costs within the United States are not a factor for him when negotiating with Iran to end the current war. The president spoke to reporters this week and he was asked whether the Americans’ financial situations are motivating him to make a deal with Iran.

He said:

Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran, they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all. That’s the only thing that motivates me.

Enten predicted the soundbite would be used plenty in ads by Democrats going into the midterm elections. The data analyst also scratched his head over making such a comment when you’re facing the polling the president is.

He said:

A majority of Americans are against this war, and regardless of what exactly he did mean, the context matters, but also here’s what also matters, Democrats love that comment. They’re going to cut it and put it in so many ads before the midterm elections, my goodness gracious. It’s a dopey comment from that perspective. And more than that, we’re talking about 79% of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump on gas prices. That is the highest percentage that any president has had disapproving them on gas prices in any question I could possibly find. When we’re talking inflation, right, We’re taking about the worst polls ever for any president belong to Donald John Trump. It’s worse, he’s doing worse than [Jimmy] Carter. He’s doing worst than Joe Biden did in his last term. When you put it all together, you just go, man alive, man. What are you doing?

Enten has highlighted numerous polls that show — except for some MAGA-only surveys — a growing disapproval of the handling of the war and spreading concern on inflation and gas prices.

According to CNN polling, 79% of Americans disapprove of Trump when it comes to gas prices. Among Democrats, that number sits at 97%. Among independents, it also rises to 85%. And among Republicans, more than 50% disapprove.

“You get a majority of Republicans—52 percent—who disapprove of the president on gas prices, and that is why he, of course, has the highest disapproval rating of all time,” Enten said.

Watch above via CNN.

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