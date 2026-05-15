‘It’s Done!’ Jessica Tarlov Takes Victory Lap After Jesse Watters Concedes, ‘Good Point’

During Friday’s edition of Fox News’s The Five, Jessica Tarlov took a victory lap of sorts, exclaiming, “It’s done!” after Jesse Watters seemed to admit under his breath, “Good point.”

The segment, titled “White House ramps up their anti-fraud efforts” on the chyron, was heated from the start, with Tarlov calling out President Donald Trump’s personal finances and noting that he made $3 billion last year.

“Everybody agrees there is fraud within the system that would save everybody money if you get it under control,” said Shannon Bream. “So I think we need to talk about that.”

“Fine, I’m cool with that,” Tarlov responded, sounding exasperated. “I said that. I said [Minnesota Governor] Tim Walz was in trouble for this — you should weed out the fraud. But we just saw that Donald Trump in Q1 made at least $220 million of purchases in stocks: Paramount, Netflix, Warner Brothers, Palantir.”

“So did I,” said Watters. “Everyone’s buying those stocks.”

Co-host Greg Gutfeld added, “So?”

“He should not be able to do that,” stressed Tarlov. “And you wanna talk about [Rep.] Nancy Pelosi’s [D-CA] Talenti Gelato drawer, and you don’t care what’s going on here?”

“Speaking of Nancy Pelosi,” said Bream, “I think it’s important to point out —”

As Bream spoke, Watters could then be heard under his breath, seemingly saying, “That’s a good point.”

“Ah!” Tarlov yelled. “Shannon, it’s done! He just said, ‘That’s a good point.'”

“No, that’s not what I said,” insisted Watters to laughter from his fellow co-hosts. “I said, ‘I like your glasses.'”

“You did not!” Tarlov clapped back.

“I said, ‘Those are beautiful glasses!'” Watters doubled down.

“They are great glasses,” Tarlov agreed. “They were my dad’s.”

“The glasses are great,” Bream chimed in before the back-and-forth on fraud continued.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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