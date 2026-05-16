Trump Trashes ‘Weak Minded’ Lauren Boebert for ‘Parading’ Around With Thomas Massie, Vents It Would Be an ‘Honor’ to Withdraw His Endorsement

President Donald Trump went off on Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Saturday night, calling her a “Weak Minded” stooge for traveling to Kentucky to campaign for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), whom the president also skewered for being a “disloyal, ungracious, and sanctimonious FOOL.”

The president then threatened to pull his endorsement for Boebert, saying it would be an “honor” to do so. Trump fumed at Boebert, Massie, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in back-to-back posts on Truth Social.

“Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!” Trump posted. “Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!”

Trump had started that post out by asking “is anyone interested in running against” Boebert, whom he called “Weak Minded.”

That followed Trump saying the “word is” Paul and Boebert were out “parading around like fools” for Massie on Saturday. Trump said they were both “very difficult, and highly unreasonable” — and that their public support for Massie only reinforced his view.

Trump has backed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein (R) in the primary against Massie. The incumbent lawmaker has went against Trump on a number of issues, including the Iran war, which he said was an “unauthorized” attack, and he was also one of the loudest lawmakers pushing Trump’s Justice Department to release files on Jeffrey Epstein.

The president reiterated his support for Massie’s challenger on Saturday, saying Gallrein was a “Military Hero,” “loyal,” and “MAGA all the way.”

“VOTE FOR ED GALLREIN, AND WIPE AWAY THE STENCH OF ONE OF THE WORST CONGRESSMEN IN THE HISTORY OF OUR GREAT PARTY, THOMAS MASSIE. MAY WE NEVER HAVE TO DEAL WITH HIM AGAIN!” Trump added.

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