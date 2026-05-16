Bill Maher and Ben McKenzie Blast Trump Crypto Coin’s Staggering 96% Dive

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher and actor Ben McKenzie slammed President Donald Trump over his crypto coin’s staggering 96 percent drop, mocking the steak dinner that investors got in return.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Ben McKenzie, who wrote, directed, and produced the new documentary “Everyone is Lying to You for Money.”

The panel guests were Dan Jones, historian, podcaster, and author of the forthcoming book “Castles: A Fortified History of the World from the Bronze Age to the Nuclear Age”; and David French, New York Times columnist, visiting professor at Lipscomb University, and co-host of the podcast “Advisory Opinions.”

During the interview segment, McKenzie railed against crypto, and used the $TRUMP meme coin as an example of the currency’s perils, while Maher joked that at least they got some “on point” steak out of the deal:

BILL MAHER: Yeah, I mean, and you said it could be as little as 20 individuals who are really profiting from this. And everybody else, I means millions of people have lost their shirt. When they, it’s an insider trading scam. BEN MCKENZIE: Absolutely. I mean, the insiders always win, and the general public always loses on average. BILL MAHER: This is just that on steroids. BEN MCKENZIE: Yeah, exactly. And to give you an example, Trump coin, right, his meme coin, down 96%. Right? They had all the coins, his followers buy them, they dump on the followers. Now, some of them got something out of it. He hosted a dinner for the top investors. So the top investors got to have dinner with the President of the United States. BILL MAHER: Well, I have to tell you, that steak is on point! I’m not going to lie, it’s probably the best steak I’ve ever had! But every time I hear that it’s crashing, it never does, because that’s when other people go, perfect time, buy low, now you can get it cheap.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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