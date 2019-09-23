Actor Terrence Howard clearly had passionate thoughts about … something during a red carpet interview broadcast on a Los Angeles news station during last night’s Emmy Awards.

Howard touched on gravity, the Greek philosopher Pythagoras and something called “real wave conjugations” in his interview with KTLA-TV, which the network re-broadcast with subtitles.

“I was able to open up the flower of life and find the real wave conjugations that we’ve been searching for for 10,000 years,” Howard said.

“All energy in the universe is expressed in motion, all motion is expressed in waves, all waves are curved, so where does the straight lines come from to make the Platonic solids?” Howard asked.

And while talking about getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Howard made a bold claim.

“On Tuesday when I receive my star, I’m going to be able to prove that gravity is only an effect and not a force,” Howard continued. “And I will build the planet Saturn without gravity and I will build the Milky Way galaxy without gravity.”

Howard went on to muse it was odd he was receiving a star on the Walk of Fame even though he’s received no Emmy nominations for television.

Watch above, via KTLA.

