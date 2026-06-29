‘You Have Good Questions!’ Justice Clarence Thomas Gleefully Laughs Through MS NOW Interrogation

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas jovially chuckled to himself while fielding a barrage of questions from MS NOW’s Mychael Schnell on Capitol Hill Monday afternoon.

“NEW: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just walked through the House side of the Capitol,” wrote Schnell in a tweet that included a video of her exchange with Thomas.

“Justice Thomas, can we ask who you were meeting with today?” asked Schnell in the clip.

“Oh, nobody,” replied Thomas with a chuckle.

“You weren’t meeting with the speaker?” followed up Schnell.

“Oh, God, no!” exclaimed Thomas.

“So, what are you doing up here?” inquired Schnell.

“Oh, just walking,” mused the Court’s most senior justice.

“No meetings in particular?” pressed Schnell.

“None that I’m going to tell you about,” shot back Thomas as he began to crack up.

“Tomorrow’s going to be a big day at the court, huh? Final day of decisions,” wondered Schnell.

“Oh, I guess so,” concurred Thomas half-heartedly.

They continued:

SCHNELL: You want to give us a sneak peek at some of the decisions? THOMAS: Nope! SCHNELL: But you can’t tell us why you’re up here today, who you’re meeting with? Who were you meeting with, sir? Were you up here for any particular reason? No info on who you may have been meeting with? Anyone in House GOP leadership? That’s who has offices in there. Any matters you are up here discussing? Any comment on today’s decisions at the end of the Supreme Court term? THOMAS: You have good questions! SCHNELL: Any comment on the end of the term? THOMAS: You have good questions! SCHNELL: Do you want to answer any of them? Any comment at all? THOMAS: No.

NEW: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just walked through the House side of the Capitol. He didn’t say why he was here. But told me he was meeting with “nobody.” I said tomorrow will be a big day at the court. “I guess so,” he responded. Would he give a sneak peak of… pic.twitter.com/BjtAiffDJe — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) June 29, 2026

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