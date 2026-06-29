GOP Congressman Flat-Out Admits He Has Zero Interest in Bipartisanship: ‘I Didn’t Come to Washington to Work With Democrats’

Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL) casually admitted he’s not interested in bipartisanship during a Monday morning interview.

Fine appeared on Newsmax TV’s Wake Up America to discuss the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a bipartisan housing bill that passed Congress last week.

The bill was scheduled to be signed by President Donald Trump last week, but he abruptly canceled the signing ceremony and later slammed the bill on Truth Social, urging Congress to pass the SAVE America Act instead.

“The Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren centric housing bill, which is of minor importance compared to lower interest rates, and even FISA, pales in comparison to passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” Trump wrote on Wednesday. “That is what Americans, both Dumocrats, Republicans, and everyone else, care about.”

Trump also reportedly told House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) earlier this year that “nobody gives a f*ck about housing.”

With the housing bill being sent to the White House by Congress on Monday, Trump now has 10 days to either sign it or veto it.

When asked about the bill by Newsmax host Kenzie Beach on Monday, Fine echoed Trump’s Warren vitriol when he said, “If Elizabeth Warren thinks a bill is great, then it probably isn’t.”

In a drop kick to bipartisanship, Fine added: “The enthusiasm with which Democrats had for this bill got me spooked. And I didn’t come to Washington to work with Democrats. I came to Washington to beat them. So that was where I was.”

Read the exchange below:

KENZIE BEACH: Let’s start with the housing bill. So once Congress officially sends this to the White House, the president has 10 days to either sign it, veto it, or do nothing here. So where it becomes a law without a signature. Now, the president tweeted that he doesn’t like some elements of this bill. You were one of 32 House Republicans to vote against the Senate version. So if he vetoes it, what do you think happens here? REP. RANDY FINE: Well, I don’t know. I mean, look, my issue was if Elizabeth Warren thinks a bill is great, then it probably isn’t. And that’s sort of how I look at it. The enthusiasm with which Democrats had for this bill got me spooked. And I didn’t come to Washington to work with Democrats. I came to Washington to beat them. So that was where I was. As for the president, he’ll do what he thinks is best, and I trust his judgment. I certainly hope if he chooses to veto the bill, Republicans will not choose to override him, and certainly I won’t be one of those doing that.

Watch above via Newsmax TV.

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