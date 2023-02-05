Trevor Noah Drafts Taylor Swift Fans for a New Mission After Taking on Ticketmaster: ‘Swifties: Price of Eggs Down!’

Worried about the price of eggs? Fear not, the Swifties are on the case.

Grammys host Trevor Noah drafted Taylor Swift’s legions of fans to turn their enthusiastic energy towards combating inflationary effects on the grocery staple.

The two chatted as Noah brought the show back from a commercial break (possibly highlighting the “Anti-Hero” singer to make up for walking right past her earlier in the evening), introducing her as “a fresh Grammy winner just today, the one and only Taylor Swift — congratulations!”

“I’ve got to tell you, Taylor, you have the best fans in the world,” said Noah. “I mean, what they did with Ticketmaster, what they might do for artists all over the world, what they might do for fans who want to go to concerts is amazing.”

Noah was referring to the public relations debacle that ensued after Ticketmaster badly botched ticket sales for Swift’s upcoming tour.

Swift’s fans are far from the only fan base ticked off at Ticketmaster — Bruce Springsteen fans were outraged over sky-high prices for his new tour and hundreds of furious Bad Bunny fans were turned away from a concert in Mexico despite having tickets — but the Swifties turned online outrage into action, filing lawsuits, and generating enough news and pressure that the Tennessee Attorney General has vowed to launch an investigation and C-SPAN aficionados were treated to Congressional hearings in which multiple Senators quoted Swift’s lyrics as they lambasted the ticket company’s monopolistic business practices.

Noah then asked Swift if she could draft the Swifties to a new cause. “I’m just wondering once they’re done with this, can you get them to handle the price of eggs?” he asked.

“There’s really nothing that they can’t accomplish,” Swift replied with a laugh. “They’ll get on it. Just let them know what you need.”

“Swifties: price of eggs down!” Noah issued his order to the camera. “You go after those chickens.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

