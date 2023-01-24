Senators Keep Quoting Taylor Swift at Ticketmaster Hearing

Senators couldn’t help but utilize Taylor Swift lyrics to get their points across during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday on Ticketmaster’s business practices.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was one of the first Senators to speak during the hearing which saw Ticketmaster executives testify regarding allegations they run a monopoly in the industry, one that led to widespread headaches when Swift announced a new tour last year.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar at a hearing on the ticketing industry: 'To have a strong capitalist system, you have to have competition, you can’t have too much consolidation — something that unfortunately for this country, as an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say we know 'All Too Well'' pic.twitter.com/1CtPeGQ1AP — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 24, 2023

“To have a strong capitalist system, you have to have competition. You can’t have too much consolidation — something that unfortunately for this country — as an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say we know All Too Well,” Klobuchar said in reference to the title of a popular Swift song.

#TAYLORSWIFT: At today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Ticketmaster, Sen. Mike Lee joked with Sen. Amy Klobuchar using the lyrics of Taylor Swift: "I had hoped… to get the gavel back, but once again, she's chair captain and I'm on the bleechers." pic.twitter.com/DsGIcoRFk5 — Forbes (@Forbes) January 24, 2023

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) found more creative ways to utilize the lyrics, noting that his young daughter was a fan of the pop star.

“Really looking forward to my ongoing service on the Antitrust Subcommittee with Senator Klobuchar as Chair,” Lee began.

“To be honest, I had hoped, as of a few months ago, to get the gavel back,” he said, having formerly held the same position. “But once again, ‘She’s cheer captain and I’m on the bleachers.'” he added referencing Swift’s 2008 hit You Belong With Me.

“Nice of Taylor Swift to have written a song about this very situation,” he concluded.

"Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say, 'I'm the problem. It's me.'" Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) slams #Ticketmaster during Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, claiming they've avoided responsibility. #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/2b9INaFCRb — Forbes (@Forbes) January 24, 2023

Senator Richard Blumenthal at the spry age of 76 also decided to jump in on the trend and put Live Nation President Joe Berchtold in his place after Ticketmaster, a Live Nation company, fumbled the ticket sales for Swift.

“Ticketmaster had the temerity to imply that the debacle involved in pre-ticket sales was Taylor Swift’s fault because she was failing to do too many concerts,” he said.

“May I suggest respectfully that Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say, ‘I’m the problem. It’s me,'” Blumenthal said quoting one of Swift’s newest songs Anti-Hero.

