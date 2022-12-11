More Troubles for Ticketmaster as Hundreds of Furious Fans Turned Away from Bad Bunny Concert in Mexico Despite Having Tickets

Ticketmaster found itself the target of angry music fans yet again when hundreds of Bad Bunny fans were turned away from his sold-out concert in Mexico City after various ticket snafus.

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, was named the Artist of the Year at the 2022 Apple Music Awards last month, and just wrapped his “World’s Hottest Tour” supporting his latest album Un Verano Sin Ti (“A Summer Without You”). Tickets for the stadium venues across the United States, Latin America, and Mexico quickly sold out.

The final two dates for the tour were at the Estadio Azteca stadium in Mexico’s capital city, on Friday Dec. 9 and Saturday Dec. 10.

According to Vulture’s Alejandra Gularte, fans attending the Friday show experienced a variety of problems with their tickets:

Bad Bunny’s concert in Mexico City on December 9 was not at capacity despite being a sold-out concert. Many fans camped out for days before Friday’s show to ensure they’d enter the venue on time. However, numerous fans were denied entry into the stadium for various reasons; the security claimed people had fake tickets, duplicated tickets, or canceled tickets. Some fans even had their tickets confiscated at check-in as security suggested they were using resold or counterfeit tickets, despite them buying their tickets directly from Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster Mexico issued a statement claiming that “an unprecedented number of false tickets” had “generated confusion” and as a result, “some legitimate tickets were denied entry” (translation by CNN Español). The company apologized to fans who were unable to attend the concert and promised refunds.

Several unhappy fans posted videos on Twitter showing their tickets being scanned and not being allowed to enter the stadium.

imagine flying to a different country to see your idol in pit jus for you to have gotten fake tickets or cloned ones. 👍🏻 #badbunnycdmx #badbunny #ticketmasterisoverparty #Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/9SNofk9ev3 — britney tapia (@tapia_britney) December 10, 2022

The ticket difficulties resulted in the stadium being visibly far below capacity, despite being a sold-out show, and fans denied entry crowding outside the stadium gates.

.@Ticketmaster has done it again, this is Bad Bunny's first stadium show in Mexico City, which is his BIGGEST market in the entire planet 10 minutes before it’s supposed to start, as usual this disgusting company is denying the entry to dozens of THOUSANDS of people… [1/2] pic.twitter.com/z7IU2qasmh — jupiter | fan account (@summerricochet) December 10, 2022

UPDATE: The concert's begun and it’s at 60% of its full capacity, this is BEYOND embarrassing and disrespectful to Bad Bunny and to his fans, SHAME ON YOU @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/UkBfwcbCIE — jupiter | fan account (@summerricochet) December 10, 2022

Falso. Hay cientos de testimonios de personas que compraron por canales legítimos. El riesgo de que hoy haya violencia, portazo y aplastamiento es alto.@Profeco @inveacdmx @Alcaldia_Coy deben suspender el evento y reagendarlo con costo para @Ticketmaster_Me #BadBunnyCDMX pic.twitter.com/XJyZBaqosC — Gustavo García Arias (Gush) (@GustavoGarciaMH) December 10, 2022

Ticketmaster’s Bad Bunny concert woes follow other recent negative press for the company, frequently criticized for its near-monopoly power over music concerts, especially after its merger with promoter LiveNation.

Bruce Springsteen fans were outraged this summer when Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing system” skyrocketed ticket prices, reportedly over $5,500 each for some floor seats. That debacle was then topped by the technological collapse of Ticketmaster’s online presales for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. Outraged Swifties have filed lawsuits against Ticketmaster and the Tennessee Attorney General is launching an investigation.

