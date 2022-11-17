Tennessee AG Vows to Launch Investigation into Ticketmaster over Disastrous Taylor Swift Presale Event

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is launching a full investigation into the chaos that surrounded presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour earlier this week.

Swift fans across the country were left in shambles on Tuesday when Ticketmaster, which was conducting the presale event for Swift’s newly announced “The Era Tour,” fumbled the ball.

Millions flocked online to grab their tickets and quickly overwhelmed the ticketing website, causing queue lines to repeatedly crash and fans to be booted out of their virtual place in line.

As a result, the website announced Tuesday that they would extend the presales for the tickets after numerous customer complaints and site issues resulting from millions of people trying to access the site at the same time.

Skrmetti jumped immediately into action, vowing to enforce consumer protection laws.

“Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is concerned about consumer complaints related to @Ticketmaster. He and his Consumer Protection team will use every available tool to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated,” his office’s official Twitter account posted on Wednesday.

According to Fox News, Skrmetti was not the only political figure pointing out the issues surrounding Ticketmaster’s customer service issues.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out the company as a monopoly.

Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned in. Break them up. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2022

“Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned in. Break them up,” she tweeted Tuesday.

