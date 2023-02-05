Taylor Swift Lost and Found by Grammys Host Trevor Noah: ‘Oh, She’s Right There!’

Hopefully there won’t be any bad blood between Taylor Swift and Trevor Noah after the Grammys host nearly missed her during his introduction of the various acts who would be performing during the annual music awards show.

Noah was walking through the audience and chatting with various performers who were up for awards, congratulating Harry Styles for being “easily the world’s sexiest man, sex symbol of the globe, especially now that they killed off the green M&M” and giving a shoutout to Lizzo for being “the most famous flute player in the world since — I’m sure there were others — but you know what I mean.”

As the former Daily Show host made his way across the room, dropping various names, he walked directly behind Swift, who looked up at him somewhat expectantly but Noah just strolled on by.

Lizzo will be “performing tonight at at exactly ‘Bad Bitch o’Clock’,” said Noah, referencing her “About Damn Time” lyrics, before mentioning Swift.

“Taylor Swift is going to be with us,” said Noah, seemingly unaware of her whereabouts, as the audience clapped.

“Oh, she’s right there!” he said with surprise as Swift waved and shrugged with a smile.

Noah recovered quickly, mentioning how Swift had “sold more albums than any other human on the planet last year…the only music we listened to more than Taylor’s music was the hold music for Southwest Airlines.”

He added that he was also a fan of her song “Antihero,” because “my auntie is also a hero, her name is Beatrice, we appreciate that, thank you for celebrating all the aunties out there” — a line that got a laugh from Swift.

Watch the video above, via CBS.

