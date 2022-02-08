Trevor Noah Slams Joe Rogan’s Apology for Planet of the Apes Remark: He’s ‘Dropping the N-Word Like He Bought it in Bulk at Costco’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trevor Noah went off on Joe Rogan after a supercut of him “dropping the N-word like he bought it in bulk at Costco” made the rounds last week.

“There’s a video that’s out. It’s a compilation of me saying the N-word,” Rogan said in response to the supercut this weekend. “It’s a video that’s made of clips taken out of context of me, of 12 years of conversations on my podcast, and it’s all smushed together, and it looks fucking horrible even to me.”

While The Daily Show host praised Rogan for his response to those leaving Spotify over the Covid-19 misinformation on his podcast, Noah seemed to backtrack his support after Rogan’s remarks to the video compilation.

“If there’s ever a video of you saying the ‘N-word’ that many times, you’d better pray one of two things,” Noah said on Monday after playing the montage. “Either you’re a Black person or you’re a dead man from history. Because then the worst thing they can do is take your statue down and move it into a museum.”

In addition to the video of Rogan using the racial slur, Noah pointed to another clip of the podcast host, in which he compared a Black neighborhood to the Planet of the Apes.

Noah joked that the clip was so bad, it made him “miss the ‘N-word’ video,” before taking aim at Rogan for denying that he told the joke and insisting he was just being “entertaining.”

“First of all, he said he would never say that Black people are apes, but he said that! That’s literally what he said!” Noah exclaimed. “It’s not just racist. That’s O.G. racism. That’s the original, old-school racism. That’s on the Mount Rushmore of racism. ‘Black people are apes’ is right next to burning crosses and every Bugs Bunny cartoon from the 1940s.”

“Just because something is a joke doesn’t mean it can’t be something else as well,” he continued. “Because a joke can be racist. In fact, a joke can be racist and funny if you’re telling it to the right crowd. Someone can find it funny, but the laughs don’t mean that there’s no racism.”

This is not the first time Noah has called Rogan out for commentary on race, blasting the podcast host and YouTube personality Jordan Peterson for their views on the term “Black.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

