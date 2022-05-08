WATCH: U2’s Bono, The Edge Hold Surprise Concert in Ukrainian Subway Station

As Ukraine’s war against Russia’s invading military continues into its third month, the band U2 brought some cheerfulness to the country by performing a show in a Ukrainian subway station converted into a makeshift bomb shelter.

Rock icons Bono and The Edge performed in Kyiv, announcing that they were in the capital city by the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Zelenskyy invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” the band posted on Twitter, “and so that’s what we’ve come to do.”

President @ZelenskyyUa invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do. — Bono and The Edge #StandWithUkraine — U2 (@U2) May 8, 2022

Photos and videos from the scene were posted online as U2 played their hits, including “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Desire,” and “With or Without You.” Bono and The Edge were both joined at times by Ukrainian soldiers in uniform as they covered Ben E King’s song “Stand By Me.”

“The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom,” Bono told the crowd between songs, according to France 24. “We pray that you will enjoy some of that peace soon.”

Bono and The Edge from U2 perform in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/axHySn6e18 — The Insider (@InsiderEng) May 8, 2022

Bono, du groupe U2, en concert dans le métro de Kiev ce dimanche a la mi-journée. Vidéo @unian pic.twitter.com/KzVaGQkQo7 — The Ukrainian Week (FR) (@Ukr_Week_FR) May 8, 2022

Kyiv metro. Just the legendary Bono from the band U2 sings with Taras Topola.

We are unbreakable. We are invincible. The whole world supports us.

Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦#Bono #U2 #StandWithUkraine #Artists pic.twitter.com/7QqoQ1jVtr — Good morning, Ukraine (@good_ukraine) May 8, 2022

