CBS News will conduct new layoffs on Friday after an email to staff from editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, Mediaite has learned.

Weiss reportedly recently mentioned major changes coming to CBS staff, citing the “tsunami of technological change” in media, according to Business Insider. She was reportedly planning on laying off dozens of employees.

Mediaite obtained an email sent to CBS staffers on Friday.

The message reads:

Good morning, Today we are reducing the size of our workforce, and employees who are affected will be notified by the end of the day. We recognize that this is a difficult time for those who will be leaving CBS News. Because these aren’t just names on a list. They are talented, committed colleagues who have been critical to our success. We’ll treat them all with care and respect. It’s no secret that the news business is changing radically, and that we need to change along with it. New audiences are burgeoning in new places, and we are pressing forward with ambitious plans to grow and invest so that we can be there for them. That means some parts of our newsroom must get smaller to make room for the things we must build to remain competitive. But these are very hard choices and today is a difficult day. This is a tough message to receive at any time, and especially in the middle of an exceptionally intense news cycle. This organization is working its heart out to deliver for our audience. We’re so grateful to all of you, and we thank you for handling this difficult news with compassion.

The note was sent from Weiss and CBS News President and executive editor Tom Cibrowski. The layoffs are just the latest change to the network, which has been consistently shifting since Weiss was announced as its new head in October.

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