Comey Slams Trump’s ‘Bottomless Desire to Gain Revenge’ Using the DOJ

Former FBI Director James Comey spoke out on MS NOW Monday after being indicted by the Trump administration for the second time last month.

Comey’s criminal trial is set to get underway in July on charges he allegedly threatened President Donald Trump’s life by posting an Instagram photo of seashells on a beach reading “86 47”.

Trump claimed “86” meant “to kill,” while most restaurant workers know it to mean a menu item is out of stock or a customer is banned from the premises.

The president posted to Truth Social last month, “’86’ is a mob term for ‘kill him.’ They say 86 him! 86 47 means ‘kill President Trump.’ James Comey, who is a Dirty Cop, one of the worst, knows this full well! EIGHT MILES OUT, SIX FEET DOWN! Didn’t he also lie to the FBI about this??? I think so!”

MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace asked Comey if he thought Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche shared in Trump’s vendetta.

“I don’t think so,” Comey answered. “I think it’s just Donald Trump continuing to move through people until he finds those who will literally do whatever he says. Maybe he’s found that with Mr. Blanche, maybe not.”

Comey continued:

Maybe his standards will be too high, as apparently Pam Bondi’s were, which is a bit of a shock. And so she’s apparently headed for some important private sector job we haven’t heard about yet. That may be Mr. Blanche’s future. Or maybe not, I don’t know, but Donald Trump has a bottomless desire to gain revenge against those who’ve criticized him. And I’m not going to stop criticizing him, because I think that’s required if you care about America. And so it will just keep going. If he gets rid of Blanche, he’ll try to find someone else. Look at the bottom of every barrel, there are still apples. And so he will find someone to do what he wants to do.

“Do you think that’s where we are with Todd Blanche, at the bottom of the barrel?” Wallace asked.

“Only time will tell. I mean, Pam Bondi, I thought, was not a good fit for the role, and her standards were apparently too high. So we’ll see,” Comey said.

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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