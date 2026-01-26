‘Does All of That Look Above Board to You?’ Fox’s Martha MacCallum Grills Border Patrol Union Boss Over Alex Pretti Shooting

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum asked the head of the union representing thousands of Border Patrol employees if he felt agents did everything “above board” during the shooting of Alex Pretti last weekend.

Paul Perez, president of the National Border Patrol Council, shared his thoughts on the shooting during an appearance on The Story with Martha MacCallum on Monday.

“When you watch the video… and they are trying to video tape this law enforcement action — which is obviously something that is designed to make the city safer — and then that woman gets shoved into the snow and that sort of begins the explosion of tensions that end in the shooting of Alex Pretti, does all of that look above board to you?” asked McCallum.

Here was Perez’s full answer:

Again, when you take into account all of the factors that none of us know because we weren’t there — we don’t know what precipitated that, we don’t know what happened before. And unfortunately they interfered with an ongoing law enforcement investigation and that is something you just don’t do. Normal law-abiding citizens don’t do that. There’s nothing wrong with exercising their Amendment rights to record, but when you start interfering, that’s tough.

“I hear you,” MacCallum could be heard saying as he finished his comment.

Perez is an active Border Patrol agent and has worked for the agency for about 30 years.

Earlier in the interview, Perez said Americans now have the ability go back and review every clip of the shooting. But he said the agents involved in the shooting have to make decisions in “milliseconds” and that it is “really tough to blame the officer or the agents involved in this.”

MacCallum also played a clip of Pod Save America’s Tommy Vietor saying immigration agents were “untrained thugs” who are “murdering” people.

Perez said he has “no respect” for Vietor and that his claim was false, adding “We have some of the best law enforcement training in the world.”

Watch above via Fox News.

