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Progressive podcaster Jennifer Welch accused Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) of being a closeted gay man and a bloodthirsty warmonger, right after the longtime conservative senator died at the age of 71.

Welch and her co-host Angie “Pumps” Sullivan gleefully mocked Graham during the Monday episode of their I’ve Had It podcast. The two were cracking up at the final pictures of Graham showing him holding up a black drone during a trip to Ukraine last week — with both women saying it was a fitting sendoff for a man who was obsessed with the male genitalia.

“He liked c*ck, as we all know. The worst kept secret in Washington, D.C., and he liked killing, you know, the biggest war hawk on the planet,” Welch said. “And there he is with a black c*ck that kills right before he dies.”

“I mean, that could not be a better epitaph right there,” Sullivan added.

Welch said she received the news Graham died via a 4:00 a.m. text message from Don Lemon on Sunday. She said it was surprising because if anything, people were expecting the next senator to die would be Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Sullivan and Welch bashed Graham a bit more over the picture, with Sullivan saying it was easy to understand why the senator was so happy in the picture. Both felt it was more like an episode of Veep than a real thing that happened.

Welch added, “he died after he was groping a penis, a black c*ck that was made for mass destruction. This is like exactly who he was.”

And later in the show, Welch said sex workers are now going to be coming forward to talk about Graham. She said, “Apparently Lindsey dressed up in his red panties and did gay stuff at night, which we all knew.”

Graham was unmarried and had no children when he died on Saturday. There have been no credible reports he was gay, and in 2018 he said, “To the extent that it matters, I’m not gay.”

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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