WATCH: Chuck Schumer Appears to Rip a Massive Fart During Senate Floor Speech

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) appeared to pass gas as he was in the middle of a Senate floor speech on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as Schumer was talking about President Donald Trump’s war in Iran. On C-SPAN’s broadcast, the sound of a fart could be clearly heard.

“Now on Iran and the NDAA,” Schumer said before the fart. “When all the Trump administration can say about his disastrous war with Iran is that Vietnam was worse. A point Trump made yesterday, he reveals the scale of his failure. This is what Donald Trump said. The only thing he can say is Vietnam was worse. Oh my God! A war that killed close to 50,000 Americans, a war that lasted almost a decade, a war that ripped America apart.”

Moments after the sound, Schumer appeared to confirm it was indeed a fart when he chuckled.

The clip was first captured and posted online by The Blaze, and countless viewers poked fun at the senator. Conservative commentator Mark Kaye suggested the moment was a prime example of why term limits were needed for lawmakers.

The Republic National Committe account RNC Research also posted the clip, saying Schumer “broke wind on the Senate floor.”

Did Chuck Schumer just break wind on the Senate floor? pic.twitter.com/2SPYoVOlWx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2026

Others joined in to roast Schumer.

Omfg. He even started giggling afterwards… I guess after Swalwell, someone has to be farting. https://t.co/e6v1Gw0ePI — Dawn (@Umad80) July 14, 2026

Sounds like the wind of 11 billion dollars leaving your city & state under failed democratic leadership. https://t.co/ff4PSbxDkr — Staten Island Young Republican Club (@StatenIslandYRs) July 14, 2026

Explosive diarrhea parasite on the Senate floor. https://t.co/8WZ8KLsj7O — Lady of the Lake Magadonia (@UNoSeeUm) July 14, 2026

Watch above via C-SPAN

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