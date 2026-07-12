Sen Mitch McConnell Shares Health Update With New Hospital Photo

Sen. Mitch McConnell released a hospital photo and update about his health on Sunday, following calls for transparency from both Democrats and Republicans.

The photo showed McConnell sitting up in his hospital bed while holding a newspaper. His wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, sat to his side.

McConnell was reportedly transported to the hospital by ambulance from his home on June 14, but little additional information was made available.

“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages, but I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital while receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia,” McConnell wrote.

“I can assure you that I’ve been a good patient at my age. I tend to do what my doctors tell me to do. I’ve submitted to every test they can think of to help figure out what caused this incident, and I’m continuing to do everything they ask to speed my recovery. In fact, with signs of continued progress, I’ve been able to move from hospital care to a rehabilitation center where I’ll keep regaining my strength,” McConnell wrote.

MCCONNELL releases a photo – and statement. “To my fellow Kentuckians –



“When you elected me to a seventh term and made me our Commonwealth’s longest serving Senator, you did so trusting that I’d keep showing up to fight for you every day. And over the past several weeks,… pic.twitter.com/YTzTXDhEgu — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 12, 2026

The 84-year-old McConnell is currently serving his seventh term in the U.S. Senate.

On Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) called on McConnell’s office to “end the crazy speculation” on the senator’s health.

Beshear posted to X on Saturday, “I publicly and privately urged the last administration to address the public’s concerns with the former president’s health. I’m calling on Sen. McConnell to do the same and provide voters an update on his own health. Let’s end the crazy speculation. Just tell us what’s going on.”

Also Saturday, McConnell’s office gave its first update on the senator’s health, telling local outlet WDRB in Louisville that he “continues his recovery in the hospital.”

“As you can imagine, we have been receiving lots of messages from folks, and as the senator continues to recover, we will be sure to keep you updated,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

“In the meantime, Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The senator continues to improve and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session. Thanks for continuing to check in.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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