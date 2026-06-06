Fox News anchor Joey Jones said California’s seemingly never-ending vote counting process sure looks “sketchy” — and like it only helps Democrats stay in power.

Jones and the rest of The Big Weekend Show shared their two cents on The Golden State on Saturday. California held its statewide primaries last Tuesday, but the result of several key races — like who will advance in the gubernatorial race and who will advance in the Los Angeles mayoral race — remains unclear.

Co-host Tomi Lahren said she was not willing to say it was “improper or sketchy” that it will take California up to a month to count the votes, even though you “open up” room for people to question why it takes so long.

Her co-host said he was willing to go that far, though.

“Let me say it for you: It is sketchy,” Jones said. “It’s sketchy because they’re not doing it because it makes them lose elections, they’re not doing it because it hurts Democrats in elections.”

He argued California’s voting process is needlessly complex, and pointed out mail-in ballots can be counted a week late, as long as they are stamped by Election Day. Jones said ballot harvesting is another issue that makes him question the elections.

“So you can have someone else take your ballot that you filled out at home, drop it off in a box that is a third-party run box, and then that box makes it to somebody and gets counted,” Jones said. “And there’s no chain of custody and nobody cares.”

He said another red flag was there was a 10,000 vote drop that all went to Nithya Raman, the democratic socialist battling Spencer Pratt (R) and incumbent Karen Bass (D) to be LA’s next mayor.

“You should ask questions, you should wonder. Really? That’s how it works?” Jones continued. “It’s a process even that they admit only helps the Democrats because Republicans are more apt to turn in their ballots early, do early voting, or vote on election day.”

Yet another problem was ballot “curing,” Jones said. CBS News explained that “allows voters to correct, or cure, their ballots if they were rejected by both the machine and an election administrator” — and adds even more time to the vote counting process.

Jones added, “You think they are doing that to lose? No, they’re not.”

His comments come as former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra (D) has moved on to the November election in California’s governor race. But it remains to be seen whether he will face Republican Steve Hilton — whom President Donald Trump has backed — or Democrat Tom Steyer. Hilton has a 26.4% to 21% edge on Steyer, with an estimated 68% of votes counted so far.

As for LA, Bass has already advanced and is waiting to see if she will go against Pratt or Raman in the general election. Pratt’s lead on Raman has dwindled since Election Day; he has a 28.2% to 24.9% edge on Raman with 71% of votes counted.

By state law, counties have 30 days after elections to process valid ballots, including late-arriving mail ballots.

California elections have often taken between 30 and 38 days to certify in recent years, and the 2024 election was not certified until 41 days later; the 2022 election took a similar length of time.

And Jones isn’t the only pundit who is fed up with waiting on California’s election results. Journalist Nate Silver said a few days ago it was “insane” California takes so long.

Watch above.

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