Spencer Pratt Punches Back at Claim He Doesn’t Live in Trailer: ‘I Don’t Have a House, They Burned It Down!’

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt punched back against TMZ on Wednesday, shortly after it reported he was sleeping at a “swanky” Bel-Air Hotel and not in the trailer parked where his burned-down house used to be; the TMZ report implied Pratt misled voters in a recent campaign ad where he showed the Airstream trailer and said, “This is where I live.”

Pratt trashed the report during an interview with TMZ boss Harvey Levin afterward.

He said the report — which said he has been staying at the Hotel Bel-Air for more than a month — was nothing more than “semantics” and that he was only staying in the hotel due to the “failed leadership” of Mayor Karen Bass (D). The Pacific Palisades home Pratt shared with his wife, Heidi Montag, and their two sons was burned down during the wildfires that hit Los Angeles in early 2025.

“To be clear, that is where I live,” Pratt said about the trailer. “That’s where Karen Bass, mayor Bass, burned down my house. That is where I will live until I have a new house. The Airstream is a temporary facility. A hotel is a temporary facility. Where my kids are in Santa Barbara is temporary housing.”

He continued, “Again, I don’t live at the Hotel Bel-Air, I don’t live in the Airstream, I don’t live in Santa Barbara. I don’t have a house! They burned it down. That is why I got into this race.”

The campaign ad Pratt released in April showed the ex-reality TV star standing in front of Bass’ house and the home of democratic socialist candidate Nithya Raman and saying “They don’t have to live in the mess they’ve created.” It then flashed to Pratt in front of the trailer on his property, saying he knows firsthand what it’s like to suffer from their leadership.

Pratt on Wednesday said one reason he isn’t sleeping in the trailer is because “psychopaths” are sending him death threats. He said that is due to Raman “calling me a fascist because I don’t want people to have their kids next to drug addicts at the park or stepping in human poop when you get your matzah.”

Spencer Pratt is firing back at claims he misled voters about living in a trailer after critics called him out for staying at Hotel Bel-Air. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/P1BM1A71zx — TMZ (@TMZ) May 13, 2026

Raman retracted her previous calls to “defund the police” during an interview with CNN last weekend — after Pratt had called her out for saying it back in 2020.

Bass is the favorite to win the election and remain LA’s mayor, according to prediction market Kalshi. The incumbent has a 54% chance of winning according to the site’s bettors, while Pratt has a 28% chance, and Raman is given a 20% shot.

Watch via the X post above.

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