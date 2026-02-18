Lara Trump Teases President Has UFO ‘Speech’ Ready and Waiting After Obama Admits Aliens Are ‘Real’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lara Trump revealed her father-in-law President Donald Trump has a speech he’s ready to give at the “right time” on extraterrestrial life.

Trump shared that intel during a podcast interview with New York Post reporter Miranda Devine on Wednesday, less than a week after ex-President Barack Obama caused a stir when he said UFOs are “real.” Based on what Lara Trump said, the commander-in-chief is itching to make his own big announcements on aliens too.

“Do you think he’s about to make an announcement on UFOs? Because President Obama was just on a podcast talking about how he believes in UFOs and hinting that he saw something when he was president.

“What’s funny is, we’ve kind of asked my father-in-law about this because we’re like, ‘Well, what do you know?’ Miranda, we all want to know!” Trump said. “And he played a little coy with us. and so that of course led us to believe — Eric [Trump] and I were like ‘Oh my gosh, if he won’t even like fully tell us, maybe there’s more to it.'”

She continued:

And then I have just heard just kind of around — I think he’s actually said it, I think my father-in-law actually said it — that there is some speech that I guess at the right time, and I don’t know when the right time is, he’s gonna break out and talk about [it]. And it has to do with maybe some sort of extraterrestrial life, so to speak.

Trump said on a personal level she believes it would be “pretty wild” if humans were the only living creatures, considering the “vastness” of the universe. She also told Devine that the president has talked “a little different” about the topic of UFOs than others, which leads her to believe there’s more President Trump knows about it than he’s letting on.

“I don’t have any information, I feel like there might be information out there, and hopefully it’s going to be able to be told to us very soon, we’ll see,” Lara Trump added.

Her answer comes after Obama said last weekend that ETs aren’t just Stephen Spielberg characters.

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51,” Obama told progressive podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen.

“There’s no underground facility,” he continued, adding, “unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.”

That got a fair amount of attention on X and elsewhere online. And the topic of aliens has been in the news more in recent years, even before Obama and Lara Trump spoke out.

Retired Maj. David Grusch told the House Oversight Committee’s national security subcommittee in 2023 “that he had been denied access to some government UFO programs but that he knows the ‘exact locations’ of UAPs in U.S. possession,” NPR reported.

“Grusch also alleged that the U.S. has retrieved ‘non-human’ biological matter from the pilots of the crafts,” the report said.

And just last summer, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) told Joe Rogan that she has seen evidence of “interdimensional beings.”

Watch above via Devine’s Pod Force One show.

