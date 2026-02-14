‘They’re Real!’ Barack Obama Spills What He Learned About Aliens When He Was President

In his wide-ranging interview with progressive podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen on Saturday, former President Barack Obama spilled what he learned about extraterrestrial life when he was in the White House.

“I want to do a little bit of a lightning round, because it’s not often I’ll get access to a president of the United States,” Cohen said.

“Come on, man,” Obama encouraged him.

“So, couple questions here: Are aliens real?”

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51,” Obama said.

“There’s no underground facility,” he continued, adding, “unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.”

Cohen then asked, “What was the first question you wanted answered when you became president?”

“Where are the aliens?” Obama said with a chuckle.

Obama didn’t let on exactly how he knew aliens were real, or whether it was just his own personal belief.

The subject of space aliens has gained traction in the years since Obama was president. Several congressional hearings have been held between 2022 and 2025 focusing on “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena“.

In 2023 NPR reported that during his testimony, Retired Maj. David Grusch — who went from being part of the Pentagon’s UAP Task Force to becoming a government whistleblower — told the House Oversight Committee’s national security subcommittee “that he had been denied access to some government UFO programs but that he knows the ‘exact locations’ of UAPs in U.S. possession.”

“Grusch also alleged that the U.S. has retrieved ‘non-human’ biological matter from the pilots of the crafts,” the report said.

And just last summer, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) told Joe Rogan that she has seen evidence of “interdimensional beings.”

Luna serves as the head of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, a subcommittee under the House Oversight Committee. She told Rogan, “Based on the photos that I’ve seen, I’m very confident that there’s things out there that have not been created by mankind.”

