‘Acts of War Unauthorized By Congress’: Thomas Massie Leads GOP Revolt over Iran Strikes

President Donald Trump’s early-morning military strikes on Iran Saturday ignited immediate cross-party backlash on Capitol Hill with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) accused the president of launching “acts of war unauthorized by Congress.”

As reports of the attack surfaced before dawn on Saturday, the Republican congressman moved swiftly, taking to X to condemn the operation:

Acts of war unauthorized by Congress.

The U.S. is attacking Iran according to AP.https://t.co/Bgwk8yIdRT — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 28, 2026

Massie had been working alongside Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) to force a vote next week aimed at restricting Trump’s ability to take unilateral military action against Iran without congressional approval. The strikes landed before that effort could reach the floor.

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) was among the first to respond, writing that “we can support the democracy movement and the Iranian people without sending our troops to die.”

I lost friends in Iraq to an illegal war. Young working-class kids should not pay the ultimate price for regime change and a war that hasn’t been explained or justified to the American people. We can support the democracy movement and the Iranian people without sending our… https://t.co/wEGUCekIZs — Senator Ruben Gallego (@SenRubenGallego) February 28, 2026

In a video address, Trump appeared to acknowledge the US was at “war”, classifying the actions as such as he warned “the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties.”

“That often happens in war, but we’re doing this for the future,” he said.

The president also made a direct appeal to Iranians to seize on the opportunity to overthrow the regime.

“When we are finished, take over your government,” he said. “It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

The reaction to the attacks, however, was not uniformly critical. Longtime Iran hawk Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised the joint US-Israel operation as “well-planned,” though likely to be “violent, extensive and I believe, at the end of the day, successful.” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) also voiced support, saying Trump “has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region.”

