Trump Posts In Dead of Night About Election Loss To Biden Hours After War Announcement

President Donald Trump was posting on social media into the dead of night in the hours following his war announcement, sharing a pair of messages about his election loss to former President Joe Biden.

At 2:30 AM Saturday, Trump posted an announcement that the United States was in the process of attacking Iran in a video message from Mar-a-lago:

A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted death to America and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries. Among the regime’s very first acts was to back a violent takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, holding dozens of American hostages for 444 days. In 1983, Iran’s proxies carried out the Marine barracks bombing in Beirut that killed 241 American military personnel. In 2000, they knew and were probably involved with the attack on the USS Coal. Many died. Iranian forces killed and maimed hundreds of American service members in Iraq. The regime’s proxies have continued to launch countless attacks against American forces stationed in the Middle East in recent years, as well as US naval and commercial vessels in international shipping lanes. It’s been mass terror. And we’re not going to put up with it any longer. From Lebanon to Yemen and Syria to Iraq, the regime has armed, trained and funded terrorist militias that have soaked the earth with blood and guts.

But as the operation raged, Trump apparently had other things on his mind — if his posts in the 4 AM hour are any indication.

First, Trump posted a message that read “Iran tried to interfere in 2020, 2024 elections to stop Trump, and now faces renewed war with United States,” along with a link to a right-wing news site.

A few minutes later, he posted another message about his loss to Biden, this time complaining about the investigation into the plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

“As Georgia prosecutor pursued Trump, Biden DOJ ‘invited’ her to get lucrative grant, memos show,” read Trump’s post, with another link to the same right-wing news site.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!