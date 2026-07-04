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“Are you proud to be an American?”

It’s a direct question that Piers Morgan probably expected a quick answer to on the Friday episode of his Uncensored show.

Instead, progressive podcaster Briahna Joy Gray hit him with a seemingly never-ending 82 second response that touched on the Civil War, 14th Amendment, and part of her childhood being spent growing up in Saudi Arabia and Kenya.

“I think that it would be a mistake to stop endeavoring to make the country better and to live up to the promise of its ideals,” Gray said, before Morgan jumped in to get an answer to his initial question.

“That’s a very good answer, but I’ve noticed you haven’t actually answered the question,” Morgan said. “Are you proud to be an American right now?”

“You know, it’s really hard, Piers, right now when our country’s synonymous with executing a genocide that has killed hundreds of thousands of people on the other side of the world,” Gray said.

She was referring to the USA and Israel being allies; Gray has accused Israel of committing a “genocide” in Gaza following the October 2023 Hamas terror attacks.

Her answer sparked the rest of the panel to start speaking loudly, as Gray went on by saying there were “aspects” of America she was proud of, and other things about America that made her deeply “ashamed.” Morgan told his panel to hush up so he could keep asking her about her American pride, or lack thereof.

“Hang on!” Morgan fired off. “Briahna, were you proud to be an American under Barack Obama?”

“Not in particular,” Gray said after chuckling. “Barack Obama had deep flaws and failings, including executing a drone war—”

“So which president were you proud to be an American under?” Morgan asked.

She said her pride in the country “has less to do with our political leadership” and more to do with everyday Americans. Morgan wasn’t loving that either, and kept pressing her to answer what time in her life she was proud to be an American.

“Every single day of my life there are moments I’m proud to be an American—”

“That’s not the same!” Morgan yelped.

Things kept going a little bit longer, with Gray saying only a “loyal slave” would have pride in America without having any reservations.

Gray — who co-hosts the Bad Faith podcast and is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump — joined Morgan’s show just a few days after a Marist poll found less than half of Democrats are proud to be American.

Watch above.

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