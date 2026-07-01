Less Than Half of Democrats Are Proud Americans, New America 250 Poll Shows

Are you proud to be an American? If so, the odds — according to one new poll — are that you are not a Democrat.

According to a new Marist poll on Wednesday, only 45% of Dems say they are “very proud” or “proud” to be U.S. citizens. Republicans are more than twice as likely to be proud Americans — with Marist finding 93% of right-wing respondents are proud Americans.

And if you’re wondering about Independents, 61% said they are proud patriots.

The Marist poll was released just days before America celebrates its 250th birthday. It also comes as the Democratic Party appears to be going through some changes, as several socialist candidates have won primaries over the last week.

Marist isn’t the only poll that shows Republicans are much more likely the be proud Americans, either. A 2025 Gallup poll had the divide at 92-36, with the Democrats crashing down from 62% proud citizens the year before when Joe Biden was in the White House; the Republicans were at 85% on the pride scale back in 2024, per Gallup.

YouGov had similar results this year, where 96% of Republicans were proud citizens, compared to 58% of Dems.

To get the country hyped up for its 250th birthday, President Donald Trump spearheaded the UFC “Freedom 250” fights at the White House last month. He also pivoted to hosting a big rally this weekend in Washington, D.C., after a bunch of music artists ditched a concert series tied to the celebration.

Others aren’t quite as excited about America 250 — and that’s been made apparent on cable news lately. MS NOW’s Ali Velshi recently said he feels a “deep unease” about celebrating the nation’s founding this year because of its “unresolved racial politics.”

And Princeton legal scholar Eddie Glaude told MS NOW last weekend that he has “great trepidation” about celebrating America’s 250th birthday because the country is being “destroyed” by Trump and White racism.

“I’ve been struggling with, what are we actually celebrating?” Glaude asked.

He then rattled off several issues he has with Trump recently, including the Supreme Court ruling on Monday that he said gave the president “outsized executive power.”

Several liberal entertainers have vented about America too.

Hollywood star-turned-American expat Richard Gere said he is “ashamed” of America — and also compared the USA to Nazi Germany for electing Trump — while fellow star Robert De Niro said “In the current climate, declaring love for our country is like an abused spouse professing love for their abuser.”

The Marist poll was conducted between June 8-11, in partnership with NPR and PBS News. It surveyed 1,340 Americans 18 and older by phone.

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