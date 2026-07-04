CNN reporters Laura Coates, Brianna Keilar, and Danny Freeman were in awe of a Benjamin Franklin lookalike contest winner’s DIY costume on July 4th.

Coates and Keilar checked in with reporter Danny Freeman in Philadelphia during their Saturday July 4th coverage from the National Mall. Freeman brought out Kiya Burgess, the winner of a Benjamin Franklin lookalike contest held that day. Burgess said her costume was pieced together herself and originally made as cosplay for the Hamilton Broadway play.

“I saw how much it cost it on Amazon and I’m like, I can make that. So I went to the fabric store and I spent like three all-nighters making this entire thing. Like the only thing I didn’t make was. This shirt that I thrifted,” Burgess explained.

“I mean, still, it’s outstanding. I mean the buttons are period appropriate, like again, you were very deserving of that win. Last thing, what’s your favorite thing about Ben Franklin?” Freeman asked.

“My favorite thing about Ben Franklin is that originally he did own slaves, but over time he changed his ways, changed his ideology, freed his slaves, and then became one of the biggest activists for ending slavery. I think that’s awesome,” Burgess said.

The young contest winner found herself hiding her face and seemingly blushing as Coates and company gushed over her costume.

“You can’t beat this!” Freeman declared about the costume.

“You better use your Michael’s coupons, making your stuff. Good for you!” Coates said. “I love a good creator. Are you kidding me? She knows because I will use my Michael’s coupons. I used to use my Joan Fabrics ones when I used to sew, but then they didn’t have a lot of Joan Fabrics any longer, so I see you! You are seen!”

“Yes, very much, Ben Franklin,” Keilar agreed. “I love it. She’s like a celebrity!”

Watch above via CNN.

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