Awkward Moment as Trump Asks DoorDash Driver If Men Should Play in Women’s Sports: ‘I’m Here About No Tax on Tips’

It was an awkward moment at the White House on Monday as President Donald Trump asked a DoorDash driver what she thinks about men playing in women’s sports.

It came during a photo op with Arkansas DoorDash employee Sharon Simmons over Trump’s no-tax-on-tips policy in the Big Beautiful Bill.

Trump took the opportunity to rip into Democrats, claiming that the party is in favor of open borders, rigged elections, and transgender females competing in women’s sports.

Expecting some backup, Trump then turned to Simmons and asked, “Do you think that men should play in women’s sports?”

But Simmons shut it down, saying, “I really don’t have an opinion on that.”

“You don’t? I’ll bet you do,” Trump retorted.

“No, I’m here about no tax on tips,” she added.

DoorDash put out a statement on the delivery, which had been pre-orchestrated, “For Sharon, the moment was personal. A grandmother of ten, she started dashing in 2022 to earn income while keeping control of her schedule. Since then, she’s completed more than 14,000 deliveries, and like millions of Dashers, is now keeping more of what she earns in tips.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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