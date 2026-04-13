Trump Says ‘I Don’t Know’ If There’s Any Evidence Against Top Dem He Wants Indicted

President Donald Trump said Monday that he “didn’t know” if the Department of Justice had enough evidence against New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) to pursue her again on new criminal charges.

The DOJ has tried three previous times to prosecute James, but came up empty trying to prove to grand juries that James committed mortgage fraud and made false statements to a financial institution.

The Trump administration’s federal housing chief, Bill Pulte, has filed new criminal referrals, this time alleging insurance fraud.

At an Oval Office press conference on Monday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of “No Tax on Tips,” a reporter asked, “Regarding those two recent referrals for Letitia James, do you know if federal prosecutors have evidence to charge?”

“I don’t know,” Trump answered. “I know she’s a very corrupt person and you’re talking about the so-called attorney general. She’s a very corrupt person. That’s been proven now.”

Trump continued:

And I know they have — I have nothing to do with it — But they’re looking at things all over. All over the place. More than one state concerning her. And concerning people like [James] Comey, who’s a dirty cop. Comey’s a dirty cop. And dirty cops are bad. I love — Nobody likes the police more than me. The law enforcement more than me. But Comey’s a totally dirty cop. And not going to — we’re not going to stand for it.

Trump’s DOJ also attempted to prosecute former FBI Director Comey. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on September 25, 2025, on charges of lying to Congress, but the indictment was dismissed on procedural grounds. Soon after, the DOJ announced its intention to appeal and seek a new indictment.

Trump has been accused of using the DOJ to go after his political enemies, like Comey and James, who successfully sued Trump and his business for fraud.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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