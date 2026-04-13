WATCH: Fox News Hosts Fawn Over Trump Getting McDonald’s Doordashed to the Oval Office

Fox News hosts on Outnumbered fawned over President Donald Trump personally receiving his McDonald’s order from DoorDash before an Oval Office press conference, in a moment set up by the White House.

“We’re not sure what exactly he’s speaking on, in terms of topics,” Emily Compagno said. “But we do know that he just wrote moments ago on Truth Social, ’34 ships went through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, which is by far the highest number since this foolish closure began.’ What’s on your screen right now is the president; this is a live shot of the side of the Oval Office. He is speaking to a woman —”

“That’s a McDonald’s delivery,” chimed in Harris Faulkner.

“Yeah, a young woman there who just delivered McDonald’s. I hope she’s tipped very well, I’m sure she is,” Compagno said. “An incredible, of course, testament to the president, as always, caring for his staffers in the best way, and that they always love, which is McDonald’s.”

“She’s not going to forget that delivery!” exclaimed Jeremy Hunt.

“Neither are we!” Compagno said.

“We do know the media are not far away. Can we hear what they’re saying? Let’s watch,” Faulkner said.

Fox then took the sound of Trump discussing “No Tax on Tips,” as outlined in the Big Beautiful Bill.

“We should call it the Great Big Beautiful Tax Cut Bill,” Trump said. “It’s a tremendous amount of money and that’s over time. That’s also on Social Security, as you know. And it’s pretty amazing.”

“Yes, it is,” agreed “DoorDash Grandma” Sharon Simmons.

“You’re really nice. Would you like to do a little news conference with me?” Trump asked. “These are not the nicest people. They’re not nice like you. You know that, right?”

“I’ll do whatever you ask me to do,” Simmons said.

“No tax on tips is very special, right?” Trump prodded.

“It’s very special,” Simmons agreed.

“Fantastic. It’s such an honor to meet you, and I think you voted for me?” Trump asked.

“Maybe,” Simmons said to laughter.

After the presser, Fox News read a statement from the White House saying the moment was to commemorate the first anniversary of “No Tax on Tips.”

DoorDash sent out a press release declaring, “Dasher Completes First Ever White House Delivery to Mark Impact of No Tax on Tips.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!