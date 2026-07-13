Bill Maher blasted HuffPost and BuzzFeed as “woke” in a Club Random interview with media mogul Byron Allen — who happens to own both outlets.

Maher’s chief complaint is that HuffPost and BuzzFeed are “horrible to me.”

“Once Ariana [Huffington] left, [HuffPost] became the most woke,” Maher told Allen before adding the outlet is “ridiculous.”

“Yeah, now I own it … I control 50, it’s publicly traded, I control 52%,” Allen said.

“Someone’s f*cked now,” Maher answered.

“Have another drink, Bill,” Allen said.

“Oh, I’m gonna have a tall one for that,” Maher continued.

“We’ve only known each other since what, 1983?” Allen noted before adding he’s owned the sites for “all of two [or] three weeks.”

“Well, let’s give it another week,” Maher said as the men laughed. “I don’t want to call it a witch hunt, but, frankly, that’s what I hope it will be.”

Maher also explained exactly what bothers him about the outlets as well as “the left” in general: “the purity.”

“They were peak woke … I’m worse than Republicans because I’m not pure … a lot of what they believe, of course, is silly and insane revolutionary garbage from people who don’t know facts, or history, or perspective, but that’s OK. I don’t have grudges against — I don’t even read it,” Maher said.

“All these places are a bunch of … snarky, f*cking millennial, probably nepo babies,” he added. “I mean, I just know how these kids who have these jobs… how much they were indoctrinated before they got there. They are not America.”

BuzzFeed, Inc., closed the deal with Allen Family Digital, LLC on May 27. The latter acquired 40 million shares of the company for a total price tag of $120 million.

“Jonah [Peretti] is a great visionary and has done a phenomenal job. BuzzFeed and HuffPost have become two iconic global digital media brands with powerful audience reach and strong cultural importance,” Allen said in a statement at the time. “Our vision is to build on the iconic foundation of BuzzFeed and HuffPost by expanding into free-streaming video, audio and user-generated content. As of this moment, with the power of AI, BuzzFeed is officially chasing YouTube to become another premier free-streaming video service.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!