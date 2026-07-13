JUST IN: One Dead After Shooting Involving ICE in Maine

One person has been killed in an ICE-involved shooting in Maine on Monday, according to state officials.

The shooting took place in Biddeford, about 15 miles south of Portland, according to Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, who confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.

“This morning a shooting occurred in Biddeford,” Fecteau wrote. “A person was killed. ICE was involved. State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well.”

Fecteau said he did not immediately have additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Reuters reported that law enforcement shut down a road near the scene as Maine State Police, the Department of Public Safety and FBI personnel responded. Federal authorities have not yet released details about what led to Monday’s shooting in Maine or identified the person who was killed.

The fatal shooting comes days after another fatal incident involving ICE agents in Houston, Texas, where Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed during what the agency initially described as a targeted enforcement operation. ICE later acknowledged that Salgado Araujo was not the intended target of the operation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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