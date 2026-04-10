‘Bit of a Filibuster!’ Fox Anchor Reacts to Trump Economic Council Director’s Answer to Inflation Question

Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney laughed at Trump administration economic advisor Kevin Hassett’s “filibuster” as he gave a long-winded answer about chickens and eggs to a question about the grim inflation numbers brought about by the Iran war.

“Three-point-three percent rising consumer prices in the last 12 months. That’s fairly sharp increase,” observed Varney during a Friday interview. “However, I’m sure you’re going to find comfort in the core rate of inflation went up only.2% in March. You take that as a good sign, right?”

“Right well, one of the things that would have been a warning sign would have been that what we believe is a temporary energy disruption, would feed through the core, driving up prices of everything, and I think, in fact, the .2% core number for the month that you mentioned is actually rounded up to .2 which is pretty unusual. It was .19 something,” Hassett said.

He continued:

And the thing when I went through the details that really, I thought, I found gratifying for white house staff who have been working so hard on affordability, there are so many price reductions that are directly related to things that we’ve been working on. Policies that we’ve been pursuing. So, for example, year over year, egg prices are down 44%. You and I remember when I first came in here, one of the first jobs we had was controlling the avian flu. Well, we controlled the avian flu so much there are hens all over the place laying eggs at a record rate with egg prices about the lowest they’ve ever been. Beef prices dropped a lot in this report and don’t forget because beef prices were high that we changed our trade policy with Argentina to allow more Argentine beef in and that we saw a surge in Argentine beef in the month and a big reduction in beef prices.

As Varney kept trying to interrupt, Hassett continued, “I’ll just give one more and I promise not to filibuster.”

“Ticket prices are down about 18%. You remember that we had a case against Ticketmaster and Live Nation for price fixing on the sporting events and those are way down, too, so I think our policies on affordability are starting to really reap big benefits,” he concluded.

“That was a bit of a filibuster!” Varney said.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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